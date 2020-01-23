GAME RECAP: Heat 134, Wizards 129 By beIN SPORTS January 23, 2020 08:13 1:32 min Tyler Herro scores 25 points and grabs 3 rebounds as the Heat beat the Wizards in overtime 134-129. NBA -Latest Videos 1:17 min GAME RECAP: Celtics 119, Grizzlies 95 1:12 min GAME RECAP: Pacers 112, Suns 87 2:18 min GAME RECAP: Spurs 121, Pelicans 117 1:16 min GAME RECAP: Jazz 129, Warriors 96 1:43 min GAME RECAP: Rockets 121, Nuggets 105 1:13 min GAME RECAP: Bulls 117, Timberwolves 110 5:28 min Wolves Vs Liverpool - Teams & Live Streams 2:31 min Report: Reims 0-3 PSG 4:23 min Leicester win despite Vardy blow 3:34 min Report: Tottenham 2-1 Norwich City