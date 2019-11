The Heat outscore the Rockets, 46-14, in the 1st quarter and never trail on their way to a 129-100 victory. Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists, additionally for the Heat, Duncan Robinson recorded 23 points and a career-high 7 3pt FGs (7-11). James Harden tallied 29 points for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Heat improve to 5-1 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 3-3.