Football
Tennis
Basketball
Cricket
Motorsports
More
NBA
More
Watch Live
Change language
English
Français
العربية
UEFA Champions League
Get beIN
TV Guide
Live Scores
Videos
English
Français
العربية
Ok
Live Scores
TV Guide
Football
Tennis
Basketball
Cricket
Motorsports
NBA
More
Videos
Watch Live
TV Guide
UEFA Champions League
2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ - The Countdown
AFC ASIAN CUP UAE 2019
Get beIN
Please select your default edition
US
Your default site has been set for 7 days
NBA.COM
Teams
Atlanta
Boston
Brooklyn
Charlotte
Chicago
Cleveland
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Golden State
Houston
Indiana
LA Clippers
LA Lakers
Memphis
Miami
Milwaukee
Minnesota
New Orleans
New York
Oklahoma City
Orlando
Philadelphia
Phoenix
Portland
Sacramento
San Antonio
Toronto
Utah
Washington
Global
Africa
Australia
Belarus
Brasil
Canada
中国
éne-bé-a
Deutschland
Greece
日本
Israel
Italia
Lithuania
MENA
Philippines
Taiwan
Turkey
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Russia
Set Default Edition
Home
>
Basketball
>
NBA
NBA
Videos
ranking
Scores
schedule
Draft
statistics
Individual
Team
League leaders
Player
Team
Game Recap: Hawks 118, Wizards 110
December 19, 2018 13:32
1:29 min
NBA
-
Latest Videos
2:32 min
Game Recap: Lakers 110, Nets 115
1:22 min
Game Recap: Cavaliers 92, Pacers 91
1:29 min
Game Recap: Hawks 118, Wizards 110
2:21 min
Game Recap: Mavericks 118, Nuggets 126
3:19 min
Serie A: Top 5 Goals - Week 16
0:30 min
Man United appoint Solskjaer
3:04 min
Leicester 1 Man City 1 (1-3 pens)
3:27 min
Report: Bologna 0 AC Milan 0
3:34 min
Report: Dusseldorf 2 Dortmund 1
4:58 min
River 2 Al Ain 2 (aet, 4-5 on pens)
Back to top