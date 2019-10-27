GAME RECAP: Hawks 103, Magic 99 October 27, 2019 05:01 1:50 min Trae Young led the Atlanta with 39 points and 9 assists as the Hawks beat the Magic, 103-99. Atlanta Hawks Orlando Magic NBA -Latest Videos 0:21 min Lewandowski has set a 'nice' Bundesliga record 0:37 min Favre happy with 'difficult' Dortmund draw 0:58 min Atleti fans become used to winning - Simeone 1:27 min Lampard delighted with Pulisic performance 1:56 min GAME RECAP: Celtics 118, Knicks 95 2:13 min GAME RECAP: Suns 130, Clippers 122 2:27 min GAME RECAP: Rockets 126, Pelicans 123 1:45 min GAME RECAP: Spurs 124, Wizards 122 0:52 min Sarri calls for a 'clinical' Juventus after draw 3:18 min Atletico Madrid 2-0 Athletic Bilbao