GAME RECAP: Grizzlies 119, Timberwolves 112 By beIN SPORTS January 8, 2020 05:29 1:13 min Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant lead Memphis in scoring with 28 and 25 points respectively as they mount the game-winning comeback over Minnesota.