GAME RECAP: Celtics 140, Wizards 133 By beIN SPORTS November 14, 2019 06:56 1:28 min Kemba Walker led the Boston Celtics with 25 points as the Celtics beat the Wizards, 140-133. NBA -Latest Videos 1:17 min GAME RECAP: Timberwolves 129, Spurs 114 1:26 min GAME RECAP: Magic 112, Sixers 97 0:25 min England focus is on qualification, not Sterling 1:42 min Sensational Tsitsipas downs Zverev 0:30 min Zlatan confirms LA Galaxy exit 1:21 min Nadal produces stunning comeback 1:34 min FIFA name Wenger global football development chief 25:36 min News Summary 0:34 min England Vs Montenegro - Preview 1:36 min GAME RECAP: Kings 107, Trail Blazers 99