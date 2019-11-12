GAME RECAP: Celtics 116, Mavericks 106 November 12, 2019 08:22 2:12 min Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown combine for 54 points as Boston beats Dallas. NBA -Latest Videos 3:56 min winger Sobhy lifts Egypt closer to Olympics 3:56 min Ligue 1: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 13 4:26 min La Liga : Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 13 4:01 min Bundesliga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 11 3:36 min Serie A: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 12 3:11 min Premier league:Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 12 0:34 min Mendy needs time before playing regularly 2:13 min GAME RECAP: Raptors 113, Lakers 104 1:15 min GAME RECAP: Trail Blazers 124, Hawks 113 1:13 min GAME RECAP: Suns 138, Nets 112