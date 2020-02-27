Game Recap: Celtics 114, Jazz 103 February 27, 2020 08:47 1:28 min Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 33 points in the win over the Celtics. NBA -Latest Videos 1:08 min Game Recap: Hornets 107, Knicks 101 1:21 min Game Recap: Cavaliers 108, 76ers 94 1:33 min Game Recap: Magic 130, Hawks 120 1:07 min Game Recap: Rockets 140, Grizzlies 112 1:40 min Game Recap: Timberwolves 129, Heat 126 1:25 min Game Recap: Wizards 110, Nets 106 1:40 min Game Recap: Mavericks 109, Spurs 103 1:11 min Game Recap: Clippers 102, Suns 92 1:28 min Game Recap: Celtics 114, Jazz 103 3:34 min Report: Lyon 1-0 Juventus