GAME RECAP: Celtics 112, Raptors 106 October 26, 2019 07:01 2:15 min Jaylen Brown scores 25 points and grabs 9 rebounds as the Celtics beat the Raptors 112-106. Toronto Raptors NBA Boston Celtics -Latest Videos 23:05 min News Summary 1:00 min Big Match Focus - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur 1:31 min Wawrinka beats Tiafoe 0:46 min Martial key for United - Solskjaer 2:03 min GAME RECAP: Hawks 117, Pistons 100 3:09 min GAME RECAP: Bucks 117, Rockets 111 2:00 min Clippers beat Warriors 4:06 min Sevilla 3 F91 Dudelange 0 4:01 min Report: Celtic 2-1 Lazio 4:48 min Arsenal 3-2 Vitoria SC