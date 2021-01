Collin Sexton led the way for the Cavaliers with 25 points and nine assists, while Jarrett Allen added 19 points and six rebounds in the victory. Kyrie Irving tallied a game-high 38 points, along with five assists for the Nets in the losing effort. The Cavaliers improve to 8-7 on the season, while the Nets fall to 9-8.Collin Sexton has now recorded 20+ points in each of his first 10 games to start the season, becoming the only player in Cavaliers franchise history to accomplish this.