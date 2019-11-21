Game Recap: Bulls 109, Pistons 89 November 21, 2019 10:20 1:12 min Lauri Markkanen led Chicago with 24 points as the Bulls beat the Pistons, 109-89. NBA -Latest Videos 1:13 min Game Recap: Raptors 113, Magic 97 2:48 min Game Recap: Clippers 107, Celtics 104 1:16 min Game Recap: Wizards 138, Spurs 132 1:03 min Game Recap: Mavericks 142, Warriors 94 1:27 min Game Recap: Bucks 135, Hawks 127 1:12 min Game Recap: Jazz 103, Timberwolves 95 2:01 min Game Recap: Nuggets 105, Rockets 95 1:13 min Lewandowski looks to match his own record 4:21 min Serbia v Japan Match 2 Highlights (Djokovic v Nish 1:14 min Fantasy Hot or Not - Messi outscores Leganes