GAME RECAP: Bulls 106, Thunder 109 By beIN SPORTS December 17, 2019 06:33 1:23 min Oklahoma City wins a nail biter over Chicago led by Chris Paul's fourth quarter heroics notching 30 points with 10 rebounds and eight assists to get the win, 109-106.