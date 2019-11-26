GAME RECAP: Bucks 122, Jazz 118 By beIN SPORTS November 26, 2019 06:26 1:48 min Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 50 as the Bucks get the win over the Jazz, 122-118. NBA -Latest Videos 2:43 min Bruce tastes defeat on Villa return 6:26 min It wasn't Kylian ... Who was the champion? 3:41 min Bundesliga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 12 3:46 min La Liga : Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 14 4:01 min Ligue 1: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 14 0:58 min Drawing to Sheffield United was a positive outcome 1:47 min GAME RECAP: Clippers 134, Pelicans 109 1:49 min GAME RECAP: Nuggets 116, Suns 104 2:11 min GAME RECAP: Nets 103, Knicks 101 1:57 min GAME RECAP: Kings 113, Wizards 106