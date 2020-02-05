GAME RECAP: Bucks 120, Pelicans 108 By beIN SPORTS February 5, 2020 06:00 2:27 min Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 34 points, 17 rebounds and 6 assists in Milwaukee's road win over New Orleans on Tuesday night. NBA -Latest Videos 4:11 min Report: Nantes 1-2 PSG 2:50 min Lille 1 Rennes 0 24:43 min News Summary 4:09 min Tottenham Vs Southampton – Preview 3:46 min Serie A: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 22 2:26 min The Fast Break - Best from Feb. 3 1:43 min GAME RECAP: Knicks 139, Cavaliers 134 2:11 min GAME RECAP: Clippers 108, Spurs 105 1:11 min GAME RECAP: Nets 119, Suns 97 1:51 min GAME RECAP: Celtics 123, Hawks 115