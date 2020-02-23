GAME RECAP: Bucks 119, 76ers, 98 February 23, 2020 09:29 1:44 min Bucks dominate their Eastern Conference rivals at home to further hold their place atop the conference. NBA -Latest Videos 3:35 min Report: Levante 1-0 Real Madrid 4:06 min Leipzig 'tough to stop' in title race 4:06 min Schalke 0 RB Leipzig 5 2:47 min Olympique Marseille 1 Nantes 3 3:20 min Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City 4:30 min Report: SPAL 1-2 Juventus 3:30 min Werder Bemen 0 Borussia Dortmund 2 5:01 min Report: Barcelona 5-0 Eibar 4:52 min Report: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham 2:17 min Top 10 Plays of the Night - Split