Game Recap: Bucks 111, Lakers 104 December 20, 2019 11:13 2:29 min Giannis Antetokounmo had a team-high 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Bucks beat the Lakers, 111-104. NBA -Latest Videos 0:36 min Julio Cesar backs Flamengo to upset Liverpool 1:00 min Lewandowski continues record scoring numbers ! 1:57 min Born This Day - Kylian Mbappe turns 21 3:41 min Game Recap: Clippers 122, Rockets 117 1:36 min Game Recap: Spurs 118, Nets 105 2:29 min Game Recap: Bucks 111, Lakers 104 1:45 min Game Recap: Jazz 111, Hawks 106 1:49 min Klopp & Wenger on Salah 0:38 min Flick focused on Bayern squad, not on Sane rumours 0:49 min Zidane happy with Real's performance