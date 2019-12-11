GAME RECAP: 76ers 97, Nuggets 92 By beIN SPORTS December 11, 2019 08:01 2:44 min Joel Embiid scores 22 points with 10 rebounds, Tobias Harris adds 20 as the 76ers beat Denver, 97-92. NBA -Latest Videos 1:23 min GAME RECAP: Hornets 114, Wizards 107 0:45 min Valencia qualified from group would be impossible 0:50 min It was a miracle Valencia beat Ajax - Ten Hag 1:01 min Conte rues missed chances 0:55 min Valverde desperate to win maiden CL crown 0:17 min Sacked Ancelotti 'can work anywhere in the world 0:29 min Favre hails Dortmund qualification 0:50 min Mourinho forbids any memories of Bayern nightmare 1:39 min GAME RECAP: Trail Blazers 115, Knicks 87 2:37 min GAME RECAP: Heat 135, Hawks 121