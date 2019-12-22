GAME RECAP: 76ers 125, Wizards 108 December 22, 2019 04:23 1:29 min Bradley Beal put up 36 points and 8 rebounds, but it wasn't enough as the Sixers beat the Wizards, 125-108. Joel Embiid had 21 points and 13 rebounds in the win. NBA Washington wizards Philadelphia 76ers -Latest Videos 0:52 min Flamengo were a match for Liverpool - Firmino 2:02 min Nightly Notable: James Harden | Dec. 21 1:25 min GAME RECAP: Trail Blazers 113, Timberwolves 106 1:23 min GAME RECAP: Rockets 139, Suns 125 1:20 min GAME RECAP: Clippers 134, Spurs 109 0:29 min Becoming a world champion is a dream - Alisson 1:24 min GAME RECAP: Bucks 123, Knicks 102 1:36 min GAME RECAP: Grizzlies 119, Kings 115 1:29 min GAME RECAP: 76ers 125, Wizards 108 1:41 min GAME RECAP: Bulls 119, Pistons 107