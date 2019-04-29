Stephen Curry and Draymond Green hailed star team-mate Kevin Durant, who helped the Golden State Warriors draw first blood against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Durant posted 35 points in Golden State's 104-100 win over the Rockets in Game 1 of the second-round series on Sunday.

Golden State's Green was asked about Durant – a two-time NBA champions and Finals MVP – after the home victory.

"He's playing great right now," Green said. "He's being extremely aggressive. When he's being as aggressive as he's being, I don't think there's anyone in the NBA, maybe the world, that can stop him.

"So, when he's being aggressive like that, that's always a positive for us. It's a challenge for the opposing team, that usually doesn't go that well."

Durant has tallied 33 or more points in five straight playoff games, including a 50-point outing in the Warriors' Game-6 victory over

Curry added: "He's been amazing."

Durant – who has been linked with a move to the New York Knicks via free agency – discussed his form when he met with reporters following the win over Houston.

"Learned a lot so far as a player, up until this point," Durant said. "So, I think I'm starting to put everything together on both sides of the ball. I'm not looking at points, or shots I get up. Just how focused I am on each possession."

While Durant was the star of the game, Curry may have hit the biggest shot.

With Golden State leading by two points and less than 30 seconds left to play, Curry knocked down a contested three-pointer to give his team a cushion.

Curry struggled with foul trouble throughout the game and recorded 18 points on five-of-12 shooting.

"Just have to make plays when the moment is calling for it," Curry said. "My reaction was I just needed one to go down. It was obviously a big one. Thankfully I hit it. … It was a nice moment, for sure."

The Warriors and Rockets will face off in Game 2 at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Tuesday.