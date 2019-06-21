Zion Williamson overcome with emotion after being selected number one overall

Zion Williamson could not hold back tears after being taken by the New Orleans Pelicans with the number one pick in the NBA Draft.

The former Duke forward and Naismith Award winner was taken first overall, to the surprise of absolutely no one, on Thursday.

He has been the most hyped player coming into the draft since LeBron James in 2003 and he knew exactly where he was going to be picked.

Despite that, he could not hold back tears as he spoke to ESPN after being taken first overall.

He talked about how his mother influenced his career and helped him get to this point.

"My mum sacrificed a lot for me," he said. "I wouldn't be here without my mum. She did everything for me. I just want to thank her."

There were rumours going around after the lottery that Williamson was upset about the Pelicans getting the number one pick over the New York Knicks.

But on Thursday, there was nothing but pure joy on his face.