Young makes improbable game-winner as Hawks take down Bucks

Trae Young has been on a roll lately, and his late-game heroics helped the Atlanta Hawks top the Milwaukee Bucks 136-135 in the NBA on Sunday.

The rookie guard made a game-winning shot after the ball ricocheted to him in the closing seconds.

Young did not have a great shooting game, but finished with 12 points and 16 assists. His fellow starters Justin Anderson, Alex Len and John Collins all eclipsed 20 points.

Milwaukee, the top team in the Eastern Conference, were without quite a few notable players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe.

In their absence, Sterling Brown erupted for a game-high 27 points, leading all scorers.

The Bucks are preparing for the playoffs while the Hawks are looking to finish the regular season strongly.

Aldridge heroics not enough

LaMarcus Aldridge posted 27 points and 18 rebounds in the San Antonio Spurs' 113-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Russell Westbrook tallied 25 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Dallas Mavericks 106-103.

Stephenson slumps

Lance Stephenson was held scoreless on 0-of-seven shooting in the Los Angeles Lakers' 130-102 blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Bobby Portis scored two points on one-of-nine shooting in the Washington Wizards' 95-90 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Cook's circus

Quinn Cook finished an over-the-shoulder circus shot in the Golden State Warriors' 137-90 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Will Barton pulled off an impressive no-look bounce pass on the break for the Nuggets against the Wizards.

Sunday's results

Atlanta Hawks 136-135 Milwaukee Bucks

Dallas Mavericks 106-103 Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers 130-102 New Orleans Pelicans

Sacramento Kings 113-106 San Antonio Spurs

Washington Wizards 95-90 Denver Nuggets

Golden State Warriors 137-90 Charlotte Hornets

Los Angeles Clippers 113-96 Memphis Grizzlies

Magic at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are firmly in the playoff picture. But the Orlando Magic are just outside it. The Magic are half a game back from the Miami Heat for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, so they will be prepared to go all out against a top contender.