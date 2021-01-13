Wizards-Jazz postponed amid coronavirus concerns

The Washington Wizards' clash against the Utah Jazz scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed amid coronavirus concerns.

The Wizards announced on Tuesday they had Rui Hachimura and Moe Wagner enter the NBA's health and safety protocols and had cancelled their scheduled practice.

Washington (3-8) were due to face the Jazz on Wednesday, but that game will not go ahead in the latest postponement in the NBA due to COVID-19.

"The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tomorrow between the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena has been postponed in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols," an NBA statement read.

"Because of ongoing contact tracing with the Wizards, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tomorrow's game against the Jazz."

The Boston Celtics have had three straight games postponed, while the Houston Rockets also had a clash pushed back earlier in the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers, meanwhile, played against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday despite having just eight active players.