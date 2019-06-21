Williamson lost for words after being drafted by Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans recruit Zion Williamson was emotional and lost for words after he was taken with the number one pick in the NBA Draft.

There were no surprises when the Pelicans called out Williamson's name on Thursday following his sensational season with Duke.

The 18-year-old – who has been compared to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James – broke down and shed tears after being chosen by the Pelicans.

"I mean, I don't know what to say," Williamson told ESPN. "I didn't think I'd be in this position. My mom sacrificed a lot for me. I wouldn't be here without my mom. She did everything for me. I just want to thank her."

"She put her dreams aside for mine," Williamson continued. "She always looked out for the family first, before herself."

Williamson struggled to say much more and his mother followed with words of praise.

"He's worked since he was five [years old] for this moment," Sampson said. "When you know it's coming but you just can't really...you just kind of wait for it to happen.

"I've seen somebody who believes in the process. Who put in the work. And who put those naysayers aside and just continued to do what he was asked."

Williamson was able to gather himself toward the end of the interview and had one message for Pelicans fans ahead of the 2019-20 season: "Let's dance."

Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 points per game during a historic freshman year at Duke in 2018-19.