العربية
English
Premier League

NBA

Westbrook joins illustrious company with triple-double as Wizards slump to 0-5

The Washington Wizards lost again, but Russell Westbrook joined illustrious company.

Getty Images

Russell Westbrook made some history with another triple-double, but the Washington Wizards fell to another loss.

Westbrook, traded by the Houston Rockets to the Wizards in December, posted 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 133-130 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

He joined Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to open a season with four triple-doubles in their first four games.

Despite Westbrook's performances, the Wizards fell to 0-5 to begin the campaign.

The nine-time All-Star is averaging 19.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 12.3 assists this season.

NBA Russell Westbrook
Previous Birthday boy LeBron extends record streak on landm
Read
Birthday boy LeBron extends record streak on landmark day in NBA, Brown follows in Bird's footsteps
Next Wall shines on Rockets debut, 76ers' fine start co
Read
Wall shines on Rockets debut, 76ers' fine start continues

Latest Stories