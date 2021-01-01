Westbrook joins illustrious company with triple-double as Wizards slump to 0-5

Russell Westbrook made some history with another triple-double, but the Washington Wizards fell to another loss.

Westbrook, traded by the Houston Rockets to the Wizards in December, posted 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 133-130 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

He joined Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to open a season with four triple-doubles in their first four games.

Despite Westbrook's performances, the Wizards fell to 0-5 to begin the campaign.

The nine-time All-Star is averaging 19.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 12.3 assists this season.