Warriors star Durant suffers calf injury

Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors' Game 5 matchup against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday with a calf injury.

The 30-year-old star appeared to suffer the injury late in the third quarter after attempting a mid-range jump shot.

He landed awkwardly, without any contact, and then reached for his lower leg.

Durant limped off the court and back to the locker room. He scored 22 points and added five rebounds in 32 minutes before exiting.

The Warriors later announced Durant would not return due to a right calf strain.

Durant has been fantastic so far this postseason. He entered Wednesday averaging 35.4 points while shooting 51.8 per cent from the field and 42.9 per cent from three-point range in the playoffs.

Golden State and Houston went into the matchup tied at 2-2 in their second-round series.