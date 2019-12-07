Warriors' Kerr reacts to Knicks sacking Fizdale: That would've been me three years ago

Steve Kerr said he is happy he chose the Golden State Warriors over the New York Knicks following David Fizdale's firing.

The struggling Knicks sacked head coach Fizdale on Friday amid a conference-worst 4-18 record following eight consecutive NBA losses.

Kerr was wanted by the Knicks in 2014, but the former Chicago Bulls guard opted for the Warriors.

Three championships later and Warriors coach Kerr is pleased with the decision he made five years ago.

"If I had gone to New York, that would've been me like three years ago. I'm well aware of that," Kerr told reporters as he reacted to Fizdale's departure.

"It's just the way it goes. I think I made the right choice."

Kerr, whose Warriors (4-19) are struggling in the absence of injured stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson following Kevin Durant's switch to the Brooklyn Nets, added: "As we know in this business it's extremely fragile.

"Your job is dependent on a lot of things when you're a coach in this league. Number one probably is the talent that you're able to coach, but just as important is the strength of the organisation and the group around you.

"And it takes a really strong organisation to help coaches and help players get through difficult times."