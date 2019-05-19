Warriors' Iguodala to undergo MRI as Finals beckon

Andre Iguodala will undergo an MRI as the Golden State Warriors determine the extent of his "lower leg soreness", head coach Steve Kerr said.

Veteran Iguodala, 35, hurt his leg in Golden State's 110-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

The three-time champion initially left in the opening quarter of Saturday's clash in Portland and he was eventually withdrawn in the third as the Warriors earned a commanding 3-0 series lead.

"We didn't want to risk anything and put him pack in the game," Kerr told reporters, with the Warriors one win away from the NBA Finals.

"So when we took him out mid third [quarter], the trainer said 'that'll be it for him.' We'll know more tomorrow [Sunday]."

Iguodala posted just two points in the contest on one-of-five shooting in 18 minutes against the Trail Blazers.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP came into Game 3 averaging 10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists in this year's playoffs. He tallied just 5.7 points per game during the regular season.