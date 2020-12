Stephen Curry became only the third player in NBA history to reach 2,500 career made three-pointers.

Curry joined Ray Allen and Reggie Miller in the exclusive club during the Golden State Warriors' clash with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Warriors star and two-time MVP Curry needed just 702 games to reach the milestone, faster than Allen (1,021) and Miller (1,288).

Allen tops the all-time list with 2,973 threes, ahead of Miller (2,560) and the 32-year-old Curry.