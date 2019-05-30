Warriors' Cousins passed fit for Game 1 with Raptors

DeMarcus Cousins will be fit to feature for the Golden State Warriors against the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors' star centre was a doubt for the series opener, having injured his quad in the first round of the playoffs.

But Cousins has now been passed fit, with coach Steve Kerr telling reporters that the 28-year-old will be available, though it is not clear if he will start.

When asked if he had a plan for how Cousins will be used, Kerr replied: "I do but I'm not going to tell you."

Cousins has not played since April 16, when he fell chasing a loose ball in Game 2 of his team's opening-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Having signed a one-year deal with the Warriors in July, Cousins had missed the team's first 45 games as he continued his recovery from a torn Achilles.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Raptors will take place on Thursday in Toronto.