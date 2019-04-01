Warriors' Cousins ejected for flagrant foul against Hornets

DeMarcus Cousins was ejected in the second quarter of the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

The Warriors center was thrown out of the game after he appeared to hit Charlotte center Willy Hernangomez in the head.

The last time Cousins was ejected, he was in street clothes. He was recovering from a torn Achilles against the New York Knicks and was kicked out from the bench. This is his second ejection of the season.

The big man posted eight points, three rebounds and two assists against the Hornets, helping his team to a 71-49 half-time lead.

The Warriors have been critical of referees as of late. Stephen Curry said the team felt some calls were "embarrassing" in their overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Golden State entered Sunday with a 51-24 record. They sat atop the Western Conference standings.