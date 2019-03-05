Wade breaks Jordan's record for most career blocks by a guard

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has broken one of Michael Jordan's records.

Wade, who is in his final NBA season, reached 1,052 blocks for his career with a first-quarter rejection against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, giving him the most blocks by a guard in league history.

Jordan held the previous record with 1,051.

Wade will only improve upon this accomplishment, as Miami have 19 regular-season games remaining.

Wade entered Monday averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 2018-19. He is averaging .8 blocks per game in his 16 NBA seasons.

The Heat went into the game against the Hawks with a 28-34 record and in 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.