Towns & Embiid hit with two-game bans for brawl

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers have both been suspended for two games after their brawl.

Wednesday's clash between the 76ers and Timberwolves in Philadelphia erupted when Embiid and Towns clashed and were ejected at Wells Fargo Center.

Towns and Embiid got tangled up in the third quarter of the Sixers' 117-95 win and eventually exchanged blows before the benches cleared and the two needed to be separated.

On Thursday, the NBA handed down bans, while 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons was not suspended or fined for his involvement.

Simmons was seen on top of Towns during the fight with his arm around his throat, leading many to believe the NBA would discipline the young guard.

But that did not seem to be the case after the league conducted its review of the event.

The unbeaten Sixers (4-0) travel west to take on the Portland Trail Blazers (3-2) on Saturday, while Minnesota (3-1) face the Washington Wizards (1-3).