The game speaks for itself - Stephen Curry not distracted by MVP talk

Stephen Curry believes he is experiencing one of the best moments in his career and plans to let his game do the talking as the MVP conversation heats up.

The Golden State Warriors improved to 14-12 thanks to a 111-105 victory over the Orlando Magic, with Curry contributing 10 three-pointers in a 40-point haul. He also had eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.

It extended Curry's career-best streak of making at least four three-pointers to 13 games and was the 17th time he has reached double digits for makes from beyond the arc – no player in NBA history has more than five such games.

Curry acknowledged that the Warriors' win-loss record could have a negative impact on his chances of being named MVP, but he wants to solely remain focused on prolonging his impressive form.

"The game speaks for itself – 15-16, 14-15, those two years is the exact same kind of conversation," said Curry.

"Obviously, that's an amazing accomplishment, and being in that conversation with all that we've been through in the last two or three years, that means something.

"Those narratives make themselves as you go through the season and my job is to be at the level I expect to be and usually that means you're at the top of the end of the season.

"I really try not to get distracted by that because it kind of taints the moment. If I do my job, I'll be there at the end of the season."

Asked if Curry should be in the MVP conversation, Warriors coach Steve Kerr replied: "How could he not be? He's other-worldly."

He added on Curry's latest display: "It is routine, which is the crazy part of it. You just come to expect it.

"These threes that he hits when there's nothing there offensively and he just uses his dribble to free himself up, not exactly with a ton of space just a few inches of space, then he rises up and you expect every single one of them to go in, it's kind of crazy. He's in a really good groove."

Two-time MVP Curry has scored at least 30 points in four straight games and will match the best run of his career if he extends that streak to five against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

While not looking to compare parts of his career, Curry acknowledged he is experiencing one of his best stretches in the NBA.

"One hundred per cent, but it's all about what's happening now. I don't compare it to what's happened in the past," said Curry.

"I obviously know the levels I've been at and our team's been at and where we're trying to go as a team, but definitely in terms of how I'm playing – I've been saying it for a while – I feel confident and strong and in rhythm. It's a good feeling and I want to keep getting better, that's the goal."