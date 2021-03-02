Struggling Hawks announce departure of head coach Pierce

The Atlanta Hawks have fired head coach Lloyd Pierce as they look to re-ignite a season that, so far at least, has failed to live up to expectations.

Atlanta added Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn to their roster in the hope of making it back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

However, hampered by injuries to key players, they sit down in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 14-20 record.

Pierce - appointed as the 13th full-time head coach in the franchise's history in May 2018 – has paid the price for the on-court struggles, his tenure in charge ending with a 63-120 overall record.

"We would like to thank Lloyd for his work and commitment to not only the Hawks organisation but the city of Atlanta," said Travis Schlenk, Atlanta's president of basketball operations and general manager.

"He and his wife, Melissa, are tremendous people who have made a positive impact throughout the city.

"We have high expectations for our team on the court and we believe by making this change now that we can have a strong second half of the season."

Atlanta did not immediately name an interim replacement for Pierce. They are next in action on Tuesday, going up against the Miami Heat.