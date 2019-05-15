Stephen Curry's shooting showcase helps Warriors top Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors made a hot start in the Western Conference finals, thrashing the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Golden State secured a 116-94 victory against Portland behind a tremendous performance from Stephen Curry.

He showcased his full arsenal in the contest, including some impressive dribbling and touch at the rim.

Curry exploded for a game-high 36 points on nine made three-pointers while Klay Thompson contributed 26 points.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were relatively cold in Game 1, but Moe Harkless elevated his play to help Portland by pouring in 17 points on seven-of-12 shooting.

The Warriors, who now hold a 1-0 lead, will host the Trail Blazers in Game 2 on Thursday.