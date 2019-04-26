Spurs top Nuggets to force Game 7

The San Antonio Spurs forced a seventh and deciding game against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA playoffs after winning 120-103.

San Antonio levelled the Western Conference first-round series at 3-3 on Thursday, meaning the teams will face off in Game 7 on Saturday.

Denver and San Antonio played evenly through much of the first three quarters. But, DeMar DeRozan hit a short jumper to put the Spurs up by five to end the scoring in the period.

The Spurs then took control with a 17-2 run to open the fourth quarter and cruised from there.

DeRozan finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for San Antonio. Rudy Gay added 19 points off the bench.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic carried his team for much of the game with 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in the losing effort.

Aldridge helps power Spurs

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a team-high 26 points and added 10 rebounds in the Spurs' win.

Beasley makes one shot

Malik Beasley scored two points on one-of-six shooting in 20 minutes of action for the Nuggets.

DeMar does it all

DeRozan grabs his own missed free throw and beats the buzzer.

Warriors at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers surprisingly forced a Game 6 with a 129-121 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. But, the Warriors can still close out the series in Los Angeles on Friday.