Sixers star Embiid sits out Knicks clash with shoulder problem

Joel Embiid hurt his shoulder against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Joel Embiid sat out the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the New York Knicks due to a shoulder problem.

Embiid did not suit up for Thursday's clash with the Knicks after hurting his shoulder in Wednesday's loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The NBA All-Star reportedly suffered a sprained left shoulder, with the 76ers still evaluating Embiid and hoping to provide another update on Friday.

Embiid is averaging 23.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the 76ers (36-23), who are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The 76ers are already without fellow All-Star Ben Simmons due to a back problem.

