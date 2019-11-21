Simmons savours memorable three as 76ers star eyes Tokyo Olympics

Ben Simmons said it felt good for his hard work to pay off after the Philadelphia 76ers star drained his first NBA three-pointer.

Simmons ended his long wait for a regular-season three as the 76ers topped the New York Knicks 109-104 on Wednesday.

The number one pick in the 2016 draft, All-Star guard Simmons had attempted 17 shots from beyond the arc in the league, with much made about his jump shot and unwillingness to shoot the three.

Simmons, however, made a three-pointer in the opening quarter against the Knicks – his 172nd game in the NBA.

"It feels good to put work in in the summer and it pays off," Simmons said post-game in Philadelphia midweek.

Wells Fargo Center erupted as fans and team-mates celebrated Simmons' maiden three-pointer.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown added: "Like I've said for a while now, other people get more excited about it than I do. But how can that not be a good thing? And, really, if we're all honest, that's the first legitimate sort of three he's taken.

"A lot of them have been heaves at the end of periods, and stuff like that. But I think his footwork, his confidence, he rose up and he didn't blink. He looked great."

There has been plenty of talk about Brown, who is reportedly finalising a deal to coach Australia at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Brown – who spent time coaching in Australia prior to his move to the San Antonio Spurs – previously led the Boomers to the 2012 Olympic Games quarter-finals.

After sitting out this year's FIBA World Cup in China, Simmons said of Brown: "I'm excited. I'm looking forward to it.

"He's coaching me now, so we have a great relationship. I've known him my whole life. I'm excited to put together a great team."