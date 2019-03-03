Simmons records triple-double as 76ers fall short against Warriors

Ben Simmons had an impressive performance against Golden State Warriors on Saturday, but Philadelphia 76ers fell just short in a 120-117 loss.

The second-year star scored 18 points in the first half and finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists in the contest, which marked his second consecutive triple-double.

Jimmy Butler chipped in with 21 points, while Tobias Harris added 20 for the 76ers.

Kevin Durant led all scorers and recorded 34 points in the contest. Stephen Curry and DeMarcus Cousins scored 28 and 25 respectively.

Both sides were missing key contributors - Golden State were without Klay Thompson (knee), while Philadelphia missed Joel Embiid (rest).

These two powerhouses are now 1-1 against each other this season and will not meet again unless they clash in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors, now 44-19, sit atop the Western Conference.

Kennard leads Pistons past Cavs

Luke Kennard scored a game-high 26 points in 22 minutes to help the Detroit Pistons crush the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-93.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as San Antonio Spurs took down Oklahoma City Thunder 116-102.

Donovan Mitchell, meanwhile, supplied a big 46 points and lifted the Utah Jazz past the Milwaukee Bucks 115-111.

Rondo's radar wrong

Rajon Rondo scored four points on 1-of-10 shooting in the LA Lakers' 118-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Turner turns it on

Myles Turner finished a stylish slam with authority in the Indiana Pacers' 117-112 loss to the Orlando Magic.

And Derrick Jones Jr. showed great defensive skill to send Spencer Dinwiddie's fast-break layup attempt sky high in the Miami Heat's 117-88 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Saturday's results

Detroit Pistons 129-93 Cleveland Cavaliers

Orlando Magic 117-112 Indiana Pacers

Brooklyn Nets 88-117 Miami Heat

Golden State Warriors 120-117 Philadelphia 76ers

Memphis Grizzles 111-81 Dallas Mavericks

Oklahoma City Thunder 102-116 San Antonio Spurs

New Orleans Pelicans 120-112 Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers 109-118 Phoenix Suns

Milwaukee Bucks 111-115 Utah Jazz

Rockets at Celtics

Houston Rockets have won their last four games, while Boston Celtics have lost four of their last five contests. The Celtics are struggling to find consistency as the end of the regular season approaches. The Rockets are one of the NBA's hottest teams right now, so this nonconference matchup should be interesting.