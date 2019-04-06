Rampant Magic move up in playoff race

The Orlando Magic could not be stopped in Friday's 149-113 NBA victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Orlando's ridiculous offensive performance was fuelled by three 25-point scorers.

Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier both contributed 25 points as starters. But Terrence Ross pitched in with a surprising 25 more from the bench and connected on six 3-pointers.

Trae Young and John Collins mustered 22 and 20 points respectively for Atlanta, but were simply outmatched from the start.

With the Magic's victory, they moved to sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. Orlando are just a half game ahead of Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets in the playoff race. Things could get tight down the stretch as these teams battle it out for optimal postseason seeding.

Griffin's haul in vain

Blake Griffin scored a game-high 45 points in the Pistons' 123-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Delon Wright posted a career-high 26 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists as Memphis Grizzlies took down Dallas Mavericks 122-112.

Kemba Walker totaled 29 points in Charlotte Hornets' 113-111 victory over Toronto Raptors.

Blundering Bogdanovic penalises Pacers

Bojan Bogdanovic scored four points on 1-of-8 shooting as Indiana Pacers fell short to Boston Celtics 117-97.

Damyean Dotson managed seven points on 3-of-14 shooting in New York Knicks' 120-96 blowout loss to Houston Rockets.

Layman and Towns make the highlights reel

Portland Trail Blazers' Jake Layman elevated over Denver Nuggets to finish strong with two hands at the rim.

And Karl-Anthony Towns' over-the-shoulder pass made for an easy Minnesota Timberwolves finish against Miami Heat.

Friday's results

Utah Jazz 119-98 Sacramento Kings

Dallas Mavericks 112-122 Memphis Grizzlies

Oklahoma City Thunder 123-110 Detroit Pistons

Minnesota Timberwolves 111-109 Miami Heat

Houston Rockets 120-96 New York Knicks

Indiana Pacers 97-117 Boston Celtics

Washington Wizards 112-129 San Antonio Spurs

Orlando Magic 149-113 Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets 113-111 Toronto Raptors

Phoenix Suns 133-126 New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Clippers 117-122 Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State Warriors 120-114 Cleveland Cavaliers

Denver Nuggets 119-110 Portland Trail Blazers

Nets at Bucks

Brooklyn Nets are tied with Detroit Pistons for the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee Bucks have the top spot in the conference, so they could end up facing the Nets in the first round of the playoffs. This match-up could be a preview of a high-intensity postseason series.