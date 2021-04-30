Porzingis exits Mavericks win early with knee soreness worry

The Dallas Mavericks will be sweating on the fitness of center/power forward Kristaps Porzingis after he exited Thursday's 115-105 win over the Detroit Pistons early with a knee injury.

The Latvian left the court in the third quarter complaining of soreness in his right knee and did not return, although he was seen walking normally post-game.

Porzingis, who was playing his first game back after an ankle sprain, had 11 points from 21 minutes until that point.

The Mavericks will be concerned, given Porzingis was forced to sit out the final three games of last season's first round playoffs exit to the Los Angeles Clippers with a right knee injury.

Porzingis underwent surgery on the lateral meniscus in his right knee, delaying his start to this season.

"We'll hope for the best," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said.

"We'll hope that it's not any kind of a serious issue and go from there."

The Mavericks are currently sixth in the Western Conference with a 35-27 record.