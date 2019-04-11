Pistons clinch final playoff spot, Wade and Nowitzki farewell NBA

The Detroit Pistons are heading to the NBA playoffs after defeating the lowly New York Knicks 115-89.

After jumping out to an early lead and never looking back, the Pistons clinched the final postseason spot in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday.

The Pistons took control in the opening moments and held a 14-point advantage by the end of the first quarter. They pushed the score to 65-41 by half-time and cruised from there.

Andre Drummond tallied 20 points and 18 rebounds to lead Detroit to the victory. Luke Kennard chipped in a game-high 27 points off the bench while connecting on four of his eight three-point attempts.

The Pistons were playing without star Blake Griffin, who is dealing with a sore knee. They had last made the playoffs in 2015-16.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets entered play with their postseason hopes still alive. But, they were officially eliminated following Detroit's win.

Charlotte would not have advanced to the playoffs anyway as they fell to the Orlando Magic 122-114.

Soon-to-be free agent Kemba Walker recorded 43 points and five assists for Charlotte in what could be his last game with the Hornets.

Wade and Nowitzki say goodbye

Dwyane Wade registered a triple-double in his last game before retirement. The 37-year-old put up 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Miami Heat's 113-94 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Dallas Mavericks veteran Dirk Nowitzki scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his farewell – a 105-94 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Jonathon Simmons had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Philadelphia 76ers won 125-109 against the Chicago Bulls.

Jevon Carter tallied 32 points in the Memphis Grizzlies' 132-117 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Finney-Smith struggles

Dorian Finney-Smith was two-of-10 shooting and scored five points in the Mavericks' defeat.

Atlanta Hawks wing Kent Bazemore shot two of 10 from the field and was a minus-16 as his team fell to the Indiana Pacers 135-134.

No stopping Gordon

Aaron Gordon powered his way to the basket for the Magic.

Wednesday's results

Orlando Magic 122-114 Charlotte Hornets

San Antonio Spurs 105-94 Dallas Mavericks

Philadelphia 76ers 125-109 Chicago Bulls

Memphis Grizzlies 132-117 Golden State Warriors

Detroit Pistons 115-89 New York Knicks

Indiana Pacers 135-134 Atlanta Hawks

Oklahoma City Thunder 127-116 Milwaukee Bucks

Brooklyn Nets 113-94 Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets 99-95 Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Clippers 143-137 Utah Jazz (OT)

Portland Trail Blazers 136-131 Sacramento Kings

The playoffs

After a long regular season, the playoffs have finally arrived. The path to the championship begins on Saturday when the first series tip-off.