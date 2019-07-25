Nuggets sign Jamal Murray to five-year extension

The Denver Nuggets have signed star guard Jamal Murray to a five-year contract extension, it was announced on Wednesday.

Murray's new deal with the Nuggets – who reached the NBA Western Conference semi-finals last season – is reportedly worth $170million.

The 22-year-old was set to become a restricted free agent next offseason and is scheduled to make about $4.4m in 2019-20.

Murray was selected seventh overall by Denver in 2016. He is coming off the best season of his career so far after averaging 18.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.2 rebounds on 43.7 per cent from the field and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc.

"I want to thank the man above for showing my family and I how life works in a full circle," said Murray. "I also want to thank the Nuggets organization for believing in a kid from a small unheard-of town in Canada, and finally to Nuggets fans, I can't wait to shoot more arrows for you all."

Nuggets president and governor Josh Kroenke added: "It's an exciting day for our franchise to officially announce this contract extension with Jamal.

"My father and I know what kind of kid Jamal is both on and off the court, and there wasn't a second of hesitation to get this done as soon as we could. He is an extremely talented player and we look forward to watching him continue to grow as one of the cornerstones of this team for many years to come."