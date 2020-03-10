Nuggets hand Giannis-less Bucks third straight loss, Raptors roar

The Denver Nuggets condemned the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks to their third consecutive loss, winning 109-95 in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bucks superstar and reigning MVP Antetokounmpo missed his second straight game due to a knee sprain and slumping Milwaukee suffered another defeat on Monday.

Milwaukee were also without starters Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton, as well as George Hill.

There was an Antetokounmpo on the floor for the Bucks but Giannis' older brother Thanasis (nine points) was unable to help Milwaukee snap their skid in Denver.

Kyle Korver posted 23 points off the bench for the Bucks, who fell to 53-12 in the Eastern Conference as the Los Angeles Lakers (49-13) close in on the league's best record.

The stuttering Nuggets (43-21) were led by Paul Millsap (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Jamal Murray (21 points) at home.

Siakam & Ibaka lead Raptors, Rozier scores 40

Pascal Siakam (27 points, 11 rebounds) and Serge Ibaka (27 points, 13 rebounds) both had double-doubles as defending champions the Toronto Raptors topped the Utah Jazz 101-92.

Terry Rozier scored a game-high 40 points but the Charlotte Hornets still lost 143-183 to the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime. The Hawks were led by Trae Young's 31 points and 16 assists in Atlanta.

Bogdanovic struggles in Utah

Jazz star Bojan Bogdanovic was unable to make an impact against the Raptors. Bogdanovic played 24 minutes, shooting just two-of-eight from the field and one-of-four from three-point range for five points.

Milwaukee shooting guard Wesley Matthews was just two-of-11 from the field for nine points. He only made one of his five shots from beyond the arc.

Grant with the slam!

Murray supplied the assist as Jerami Grant finished emphatically for the Nuggets.

Monday's results

Atlanta Hawks 143-138 Charlotte Hornets (Double OT)

Denver Nuggets 109-95 Milwaukee Bucks

Toronto Raptors 101-92 Utah Jazz

Nets at Lakers

The Lakers welcome the Brooklyn Nets (29-34) to Staples Center on Tuesday, possibly without superstar LeBron James. The three-time champion is listed as "questionable" due to a sore groin.