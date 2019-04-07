Nets boost playoff hopes with Bucks win, 76ers tame Bulls

The Brooklyn Nets moved up to sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 133-128 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Milwaukee rested NBA MVP contender Giannis Antetokounmpo as he recovers from a calf injury and playoff hopefuls the Nets took full advantage.

Nets All-Star D'Angelo Russell led the way with 25 points and 10 assists, but one of the year's best stories Caris LeVert added 24 off the bench.

Russell closed out the game with a drive to the bucket with less than a minute to play.

The Nets are now tied with the Orlando Magic for sixth in the east and have a half-game lead over the eighth-placed Detroit Pistons.

There are only two games remaining in the regular season for Brooklyn, and they are just one-and-a-half games ahead of ninth-seeded Miami Heat.

Brooklyn and Miami meet in the final game of the regular season.

Redick leads 76ers

JJ Redick scored a team-high 23 points for the Philadelphia 76ers, who beat the Chicago Bulls 116-96.

JaKarr Sampson exploded for a surprising 29 points and eight rebounds in Chicago's defeat.

Eric Bledsoe recorded a game-high 33 points and 11 assists for the Bucks.

Carroll struggles from the floor

DeMarre Carroll scored four points on two-of-eight shooting for the Nets.

Lopez with the fake

Robin Lopez showcased a crafty ball fake to create space for a finish under the rim.

Khris Middleton connected with D.J. Wilson on a behind-the-back pass on the break for a slam.

Saturday's results

Brooklyn Nets 133-128 Milwaukee Bucks

Philadelphia 76ers 116-96 Chicago Bulls

Heat at Raptors

Miami are ninth in the Eastern Conference. The Heat could position themselves to break into the postseason, but will likely have to win out in their remaining games to do so. The Toronto Raptors have clinched the second seed, so they could ease up over the next week to preserve their team's health.