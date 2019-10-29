NBA Wrap: Embiid stars as 76ers rally to knock off resurgent Hawks

Trae Young recently told a reporter the Atlanta Hawks will surprise everybody this season.

That's big talk for a player on a team that won only 29 games last season but the Hawks have backed it up so far. They were 2-0 entering Monday's home matchup with the favoured 76ers and they pushed the Eastern Conference title contenders to the buzzer before falling 105-103.

Joel Embiid hit a pair of free throws with just over five seconds remaining to seal the win as the 76ers rallied from eight points down in the final five minutes. Embiid led the way for Philadelphia with 36 points and 13 rebounds as the 76ers (3-0) remain the last unbeaten team in the eastern conference.

But the Hawks once again showed they are much improved from last year. Young had 25 points and nine assists, while John Collins (16 points, eight rebounds) and De’Andre Hunter (14 points, nine rebounds) played well.

De’Andre Hunter nailed a clutch three-point shot off the assist from Vince Carter tonight to finish with 14 points, nine rebounds and the team’s best +/- at +10.



The Hawks eventually lost 105-103, but Young's Hawks continue to be one of the surprises of the early season.

Russ and James lead the way in win over their former side

James Harden scored 40 points and Russell Westbrook scored 21 points, adding 12 rebounds and nine assists to key a 116-112 win over his old team, the Thunder.

Knicks forward Bobby Portis collected 28 points and 11 rebounds with a plus-31 rating in a 105-98 win over the Bulls.

Pistons forward Christian Wood had 19 points and 12 boards in 21 minutes off the bench in a 96-94 win over the Pacers.

JJ has unusually bad night from three-point land

JJ Redick hit only one of his 10 shots as the Pelicans fell to the Warriors.

Ingram gets high and jams

Brandon Ingram drives and extends for a big Pelicans slam.

Kawhi Leonard shows some nice touch around the basket here.

Monday's results

Indiana Pacers 94-96 Detroit Pistons

Chicago Bulls 98-105 New York Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers 105-103 Atlanta Hawks

Orlando Magic 95-104 Toronto Raptors

Oklahoma City Thunder 112-116 Houston Rockets

Cleveland Cavaliers 112-129 Milwaukee Bucks

Golden State Warriors 134-123 New Orleans Pelicans

Portland Trail Blazers 110-113 San Antonio Spurs

Utah Jazz 96-95 Phoenix Suns

Denver Nuggets 101-94 Sacramento Kings

Charlotte Hornets 96-111 Los Angeles Clippers

Mavericks at Nuggets

Young stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are off to hot starts for the Mavericks with averages of more than 26 points per game, while the Nuggets have six players in double figures, led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.