NBA postpones Hawks-Suns due to health and safety protocols

The Phoenix Suns' clash with the Atlanta Hawks has been postponed by the NBA due to league rules on health and safety protocols.

A brief statement from the NBA on Wednesday confirmed the Suns do not have the required eight players available for the game at Phoenix Suns Arena due to ongoing contact tracing.

According to ESPN, contract tracing is in place with the Suns as this week they played against the Orlando Magic, who have players who have tested positive for COVID-19 on their roster.

Several games have had to be curtailed this week as the NBA continues to adjust to playing the season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The league this week announced new measures, including wearing face masks on the bench and players staying at their homes or hotels when not playing, to try and contain the coronavirus issues disrupting the league.

The Suns (7-4) are fourth in the Western Conference, with the Hawks (5-5) eighth in the East.