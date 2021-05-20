NBA playoffs 2021: LeBron 'was literally seeing three rims' for game-winning three

LeBron James says he was "seeing three rims" for his clutch shot which decided the Los Angeles Lakers 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors after a poke in the eye from Draymond Green.

James launched a long-range bomb as the shot clock counted down with just under a minute to go, spectacularly sinking it to put the Lakers up 103-100 on Wednesday in their play-in game.

The Lakers would not allow the Warriors to score again and held on for victory to book a playoffs spot against the Phoenix Suns.

James, who finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, was heroic after copping a poke to the eye in the final quarter from Green in a moment where split opinions on whether it was a flagrant foul.

The four-time MVP landed heavily and remained on the ground for some time, before picking himself while clutching his face with a towel.

Minutes later, the ball was passed to the 36-year-old for the crucial moment and he delivered, even with with blurred vision.

"After Draymond's finger to my eye, I was literally seeing three rims out there," James told ESPN post-game. "I just shot at the middle one. With grace of the man above, I was able to knock it down."

James said there was never thought in his mind to step off the court after the Green collision.

"I've been there before. I've been poked in the eye before in a collision like that," he said.

"I just tried to keep my composure. It's going to be pretty sore tonight. We've got a few days until we go to Phoenix.

"Big time win for us, I wasn’t going to leave the floor, even if I had to put a pirate patch on."

James was full of praise for their upcoming opponents Phoenix Suns who finished second in the Western Conference.

"They've played extremely well all year. They deserve to host a home court in the first round," he said.

"CP [Chris Paul] playing a MVP caliber year all year. [Deandre] Ayton has grown all year. They've given their guys a supporting cast all year.

"We know how great CP and Book [Devin Booker] is. They've done pretty extremely well all year."