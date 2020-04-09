NBA players to receive full April 15 paychecks – reports

ESPN and the Philadelphia Inquirer were among the outlets citing league sources in reporting that players would be paid as usual on April 15.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association have been negotiating a salary-reduction percentage for upcoming pay periods, and on Tuesday the players association reiterated to agents that owners could withhold 25 percent of players' remaining salaries if the season is cancelled.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Monday that he did not expect the league to be in a position to make a decision on when and how a return to play might happen until May.

The regular season was due to end on April 15, with the playoffs scheduled to start on April 18.