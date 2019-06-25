NBA awards 2019: Complete list of winners

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his MVP success headlined the NBA awards.

Antetokounmpo capped a stellar season to be crowned the league's most valuable player.

The 24-year-old averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists this season. He shot 57.8 per cent from the field and added 1.5 blocks per game.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic was named the Rookie of the Year, while Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam secured Most Improved Player.

Here is a complete list of the 2019 NBA award finalists and winners:

Most Valuable Player

Winner: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Other finalists: Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder), James Harden (Houston Rockets)

Rookie of the Year

Winner: Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Other finalists: Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Coach of the Year

Winner: Mike Budenholzer (Milwaukee Bucks)

Other finalists: Michael Malone (Denver Nuggets), Doc Rivers (Los Angeles Clippers)

Sixth Man Award

Winner: Lou Williams (Los Angeles Clippers)

Other finalists: Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Clippers), Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers)

Defensive Player of the Year

Winner: Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Other finalists: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Most Improved Player

Winner: Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors)

Other finalists: De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), D'Angelo Russell (Brooklyn Nets)

NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Winner: Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Other finalists: Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets) Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies), Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks), Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors)

Twyman-Stokes Team-mate of the Year Award

Winner: Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies)

Other finalists: Steven Adams (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jared Dudley (Brooklyn Nets), Channing Frye (Cleveland Cavaliers), Rudy Gay (San Antonio Spurs), Udonis Haslem (Miami Heat), Andre Iguodala (Golden State Warriors), Kyle Korver (Utah Jazz), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), JJ Redick (Philadelphia 76ers), Garrett Temple (Los Angeles Clippers), Thaddeus Young (Indiana Pacers)

Sportsmanship Award

Winner: Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies)

Other finalists: Steven Adams (Oklahoma City Thunder), Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings), Al Horford (Boston Celtics), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Winners: Larry Bird, Magic Johnson

Sager Strong Award

Winner: Robin Roberts

Hustle Award

Winner: Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)

Moment of the Year

Winner: Derrick Rose's 50-point game against the Utah Jazz.

Executive of the Year

Winner: Jon Horst (Milwaukee Bucks)